Suffolk first responders calling for donations of personal protective equipment

Donations like safety goggles, N95 masks, nitrile exam gloves, protective surgical gowns and hand sanitizer are welcome.

SUFFOLK, Va. — As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep the country, hospitals, law enforcement and emergency response teams are facing shortages of personal protective supplies.

First responders in Suffolk are asking for donations of new or used personal protective equipment as they continue to work through the pandemic.

These crews have been working with the Suffolk Public Library to 3D print safety gear like face shield headbands, but they're still in need of other equipment.

They are accepting the following donations:

N95 Masks – large, medium, universal

Nitrile Exam Gloves – XL, large, medium, small

Eye protection (safety glasses and goggles)

Surgical masks with or without Fluid Shield Protection / Face Shields

Protective Surgical Gowns

Hand Sanitizer (unopened, gel and wipes)

These donations will serve both Suffolk Police and fire and rescue teams.