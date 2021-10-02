Surge in coronavirus cases at CNU | dashboard shows most cases since August

Wednesday, the Christopher Newport University (CNU) coronavirus dashboard showed 129 students and six employees with active cases.

That number is higher than any monthly cumulative cases counted at the university since August, 2020.

In the last three months, each cumulative case-count was fewer than 50 cases.

In today's update, 126 people were in quarantine, and 45 students were isolating. About half of them were on-campus.