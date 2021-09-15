Many take advantage of new vaccination day at Military Circle Mall

The Norfolk Health Department added another day for its vaccine clinics due to high demand.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 27, 2021.

At 9 a.m. on the dot, a line had already formed outside Military Circle Mall, and many were ready to get a shot.

Roger Hall walked in this morning hoping to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine.

"Because I got a weak immune system," he said.

Olivia Dunnington was also looking to get another shot. She recalls the long lines earlier this year.

"You know a few months back, January, February," she said. "There were long lines and you had to have an appointment."

Now, changes have been made to get more shots into arms.

"You can just walk in," Dunnington said. "It's convenient."

This week, Military Circle Mall extended its hours due to a higher demand for the vaccine. Dr. Parham Jaberi, the acting health director for the Norfolk Health Department, said vaccinations and testing are increasing.

Jaberi said 382 people got a shot last Tuesday and 246 people got a shot last Thursday.

Those numbers include immunocompromised individuals getting a third dose.

The mall will now hold vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Before, clinics were only twice a week.

"Adding a day would never hurt, you know," Greg Pieno said. "I couldn't get out here yesterday, so I got out here this morning."

Pieno said his work schedule is busy and he could only get a vaccine today. He says after much hesitancy, he finally decided to make an appointment.

"It was super easy," Pieno said. "I went right on Google and signed up. It took five minutes."

Military Circle Mall also moved COVID testing from Wednesdays to Mondays.