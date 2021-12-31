TCC goes virtual, asks students not to come back to campus

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 30, 2021.
Tidewater Community College (TCC) will be starting its semester virtually after Virginia saw a widespread spike of coronavirus cases.
On Friday, a spokeswoman for the college said students would be switched to "synchronous online" classes from Jan. 3 to 18.
TCC is asking students not to come back to campus after winter break.
The school's Special Enrollment Day, set for Jan. 8, will also be held virtually.
For people who need resources to help with online learning, Student Support Services will be able to help on Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.