TCC goes virtual, asks students not to come back to campus

Students who had signed up for in-person classes will be switched to "synchronous online" classes from Jan. 3 to 18, at least.

Tidewater Community College (TCC) will be starting its semester virtually after Virginia saw a widespread spike of coronavirus cases.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the college said students would be switched to "synchronous online" classes from Jan. 3 to 18.

TCC is asking students not to come back to campus after winter break.

The school's Special Enrollment Day, set for Jan. 8, will also be held virtually.