Norfolk high school teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

Greg Chappell was 53 years old. One of his closest friends shared with 13News Now what he hopes other people can learn from Chappell's passing.

VIRGINIA, USA — “A lot of us hope we can go through life and have that kind of connection with people like Greg did," said Michael Luckey of Newport News. “[He] could talk to anyone at any time with no reservations."

Greg Chappell of Hampton was a Spanish teacher at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk. Before that, he worked in Newport News Public Schools.

Luckey met Chappell a little more than 40 years ago at school. They became fast friends.

Luckey describes him as fun, outgoing, encouraging and a sports fan, "just like his passion for teaching, which spills into the classroom, his passion for sports would spill over a lot of times at games.”

Chappell fell ill to COVID-19. Luckey recounted finding out two Sundays ago that one of his closest friends was on a ventilator in the ICU.

“And of course, I was just shocked, it seems like it literally just happened," said Luckey.

Chappell, who Luckey said, also battled underlying conditions passed away from COVID complications on September 24.

Luckey told us Chappell was only partially vaccinated with one Pfizer dose, still in the waiting period for the second.

“He hadn’t had enough time to have a response really," said Luckey. “And if one person gets vaccinated because of that, then perhaps some good came of this. If there could be a lesson learned that may or may not change some minds, I think that would be a positive. It’s unfortunate Greg paid with his life.”

Chappell leaves behind a son, daughter, granddaughter and many other loved ones. His celebration of life will be at Buckroe Beach Park in Hampton on Saturday at 12:30 pm.

A memorial fundraising page Luckey set up for Chappell is at $5,300 and counting. The money will go to the family. Click this link to view the GoFundMe page.