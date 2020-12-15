WATCH LIVE: Days before holiday season, Dr. Mandy Cohen 'particularly concerned' about hospital capacity

North Carolina saw a single-day increase of 5,236 cases Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force were scheduled to update the state on its COVID-19 trends.

The state received its first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. Cooper tweeted that they were "a remarkable achievement for science and health."

Cooper said some frontline hospital workers had started the vaccination process, and said his team had spent months preparing for this moment. Wake Forest Baptist, Atrium and Duke hospitals got doses Monday.

"It was a historic and emotional day for many, as we finally have a new tool to protect people from this virus," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Cooper said eight more hospitals got shipments of the vaccine Tuesday, and 42 hospitals were set to get vaccines Thursday.

"If the Moderna vaccine is authorized by an independent committee of the FDA on Thursday, we expect to get 175,000 doses of that vaccine next week," he said. "Just over half of those will go to long-term care facilities."

Earlier that day, cases in North Carolina had reached 446,601 instances, and 5,881 deaths. That's a cumulative count, since March.

Cohen said there had been an alarming influx of cases in recent days.

"We are experiencing a staggering increase in our pandemic trends, and I am particularly worried about our hospital capacity," she said.

Cohen explained one month ago, there were 1,395 people in hospitals with COVID-19. Today, there were 2,735 people in the same situation.

Likewise, on November 15, there were 350 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU. Today, there were 643 COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Before herd immunity is achieved, they reinforced the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and standing six feet apart from people who don't live with you.

Cohen asked people to stay home for the holiday season, if it's at all possible.

Both Cooper and Cohen called for more notice from the federal government about how many doses the state would receive each week. They said they are notified each Friday of the dose availability, and then have to quickly coordinate where those vaccines should be sent.