The great mask debate rages on

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to masks and face coverings during the pandemic, it seems like there are two different camps of people: those who wear them and those who don’t.

But they do share one thing in common, and that is a strong opinion about mask mandates.

In Virginia, the governor’s mask mandate is still in effect.

People are required to wear a face-covering in public indoor places, and it’s expected to stay that way even when we enter Phase 3 of reopening on July 1.

Even though you may have seen people not wearing masks in public, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re breaking the rules.

Under the governor’s mandate, people do not have to wear a mask if they’re eating or drinking or while exercising.

And the governor made it clear that enforcement wouldn’t be treated as a criminal matter. Instead, the Virginia Department of Health is responsible for enforcing the rules.