Third worker at Newport News Shipbuilding tests positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Another person at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the total number of workers to test positive for the virus to three. President Jennifer Boykin confirmed the third case on Wednesday. She released details on Monday about the two other workers who tested positive.
Boykin said that the person self-reported, which aided NNS in notifying its workers.
Like the other cases, NNS will not be releasing the identity of the worker, but did put out these details:
- The individual is a government civilian who works in Building 2, outside the gates in the South Yard area.
- The individual has not been on company property since March 16.
- The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.
- Leadership is meeting with those who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual, and they are being advised to call their medical providers for additional guidance.
- NNS has been actively cleaning the entire shipyard, including Building 2, and we are increasing cleaning efforts in this building.