Three York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three deputies who work for the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sheriff's office confirmed on Sunday that one of their deputies tested positive and two others were quarantined. On Monday, authorities confirmed that the quarantined deputies received positive test results.

The first deputy who tested positive was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26. That deputy's positive test results were received on Saturday.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined. One civilian courthouse employee who reported symptoms associated with COVID-19 is self-quarantining as well.

All three deputies and the courthouse employee can not return to work until they are cleared by a medical professional.