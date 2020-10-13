x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Coronavirus

Tillis in Washington after clearance to end virus quarantine

Tillis is back in Washington and attending in person the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after getting the go-ahead from his doctor.
Credit: AP
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-S.C., listens during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is back in Washington and attending in person the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after getting the go-ahead following his COVID-19 diagnosis this month. 

The Republican was in the hearing room Tuesday, one day after Tillis' doctor told him he could end his self-quarantine for COVID-19. 

Tillis announced his positive coronavirus test on Oct. 2. The physician wrote that Tillis had fulfilled all the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end his isolation. 

Tillis has said his symptoms were mild and ended within a few days of his virus announcement. 

Related Articles