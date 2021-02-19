Scammers are using COVID vaccine desperation to cheat people out of their money

Some cheats are claiming on social media they have COVID vaccine for sale. Others are calling, emailing, or texting to offer a chance to jump the appointment line.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The COVID vaccine scammers seem to be mutating faster than the virus.

Consumer advocates are warning that tricksters are pushing fake or stolen vaccines, and offering the promise of a vaccine or a chance to jump the line in hopes of getting into your wallet.

In Florida, a gutsy great-grandmother named Janice Gach wasn't about to be taken when a scam artist called her home phone.

"I was just expecting the phone call to come back from the state, because they had my phone number," Gach said.

When the caller promised her an appointment but asked her how to spell her last name, she figured it must be a scam because the state already had her last name in the system.

"When someone calls you on the phone, be very suspicious and don't give out any information," she said.

In Minneapolis, Susan Esquivel got a call promising her a COVD vaccine if she acted quickly.

"I thought this sounds really weird, but I'm going to listen to more of it," she said.

In our region, experts and victims warn the scammers are out, trying to take advantage of people looking to get vaccinated.

"These crooks are so clever, that their tricks, mutate faster than the vaccine," Eric Friedman, director of Montgomery County's Office of Consumer Protection, said. "So they come up with new tricks one after another after another."

Montgomery County Maryland For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 18, 2021 The COVID-19 health crisis in itself has been quite a hardship, but recently, residents have found themselves as the targets of scams related to the virus threat. Now the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection is providing information on how to identify those scams on the County's COVID-19 comprehensive website.

Investigators from the Digital Citizens Alliance found sellers on Facebook offering an unapproved vaccine produced in China by Sinovac for $175. Even after paying up, all they got was a letter asking for more money.

"There are criminals and scammers who are preying on Americans who are desperate to get the vaccine," Tom Galvin of Digital Citizens Alliance, said.

Scam Artists Using Social Media To Market Illegal Sales of COVID-19 Vaccines to U.S. Consumers Finds Shady Vaccine Offerings on Facebook and Telegram Washington, DC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021 - The extreme demand and limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines has created a marketplace of shady operators trying to sell coronavirus "vaccines" on social media platforms to U.S. consumers.

Consumer advocates say the scammers are using phone calls, texts and emails, looking for money, Social Security numbers, credit card and bank information.

"We wear a mask to protect ourselves, so we have to protect ourselves when we're on our computers as well, just like they tell us to wash our hands for 20 seconds," Friedman said. "Look at the email message for 20 seconds, and before you click."

The Federal Trade Commission says any offer to sell you the vaccine or a chance to jump the line is a scam. The vaccine is free -- and you should only sign up for an appointment from a trusted source.

Scammers cash in on COVID-19 vaccination confusion With every passing day, the news on COVID-19 vaccine distribution seems to change. One reason is that distribution varies by state and territory. And scammers, always at the ready, are taking advantage of the confusion. Besides a big dose of patience, here are some tips to help you avoid a vaccine-related scam, no matter where you live: Contact a trusted source for information.

Here are some other tips from the F.T.C. to keep you and your family safe: