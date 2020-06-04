TMZ: Tyler Perry drops $21K tip for employees at Atlanta restaurant

According to TMZ, Perry ordered carry out from Houston’s located on Northside Parkway, one of the favorite eateries he enjoys frequenting in the city.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry is no stranger to random acts of kindness, and apparently, the Atlanta entertainment mogul donated serious cash to restaurant employees on Sunday, according to TMZ.

TMZ said Perry ordered carry-out from Houston’s on Northside Parkway, one of the favorite eateries he enjoys frequenting in the city.

A tipster informed TMZ that the “Madea” star “left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out of work servers,” totaling a whopping $21,000.

Last month, Perry shut down all production on his original programming for films and TV shows for networks, including the Oprah Winfrey Network, Nickelodeon and BET.

A rep from his studio tells 11Alive’s The A-Scene that Perry has placed all of those projects on hold due to growing coronavirus pandemic.

The director of “A Fall From Grace” went on social media to share his thoughts about the state of culture, and his own personal space.

Perry shared a screenshot of the cover to Grammy-award winning singer Yolanda Adams' “This Too Shall Pass.”

“Been listening to this song over and over to encourage myself, to stay positive, and to remember that this is all in God’s hands and that this too shall pass. But until then, we’ve got to take it seriously,” Perry wrote.

The extensive message revealed Perry’s thoughts on the personal lessons that social distancing will impact on society.

“I would love to see a lot more prayer and a lot less panic. A lot less finger-pointing and a lot less judgment. What I would love to see is us being one nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE!! Please listen to your local and state governments. Social distancing should be taken seriously,” Perry wrote.

Perry later challenged his fellow famous friends for a virtual sing-a-long for "the whole world in his hands challenge."