Topgolf reopens with new safety guidelines in place for the pandemic

Topgolf is already equipped with plenty of space and separate seating areas, but the popular entertainment venue is proceeding with caution nonetheless.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Golf has proven to be the sport most well-suited to a pandemic.

Take the fact that it's a solitary sport with a lack of interaction and the activity falls neatly into coronavirus safety guidelines.

Topgolf employs many of the same natural tendencies. Bays are already a certain distance apart, creating natural dividers. Even so, the popular Virginia Beach establishment is being extra cautious.

"We've gone above and beyond what was required by the state of Virginia, and the city of Virginia Beach," says Director of Operations Dan Glasser.

Topgolf opened its doors to customers Monday, but customers had to wait two hours for the majority of the day just to reserve a spot. Reservations can no be made online to limit wait time.