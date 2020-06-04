Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Use the maps below to see where all of the cases of the coronavirus in North and South Carolina have been reported so far.

Key Facts:

North Carolina cases of COVID-19

Click the county to see the number of cases.

Mecklenburg County cases of COVID-19

The latest demographic data from Mecklenburg County is below and is updated as of Saturday, April 4 when there were 650 cases among county residents.

Highlights from Mecklenburg County Public Health about the 650 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County from residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Eleven cases were youth under 20 years old.

Younger adults make up most cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom one-third of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only a quarter were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years). At this time, MCPH does not believe the racial/ethnic differences observed in the data is related to the spread of COVID-19 or differences in the susceptibility of certain groups to being infected by COVID-19. These differences are more likely related to the current testing criteria, which is focused on symptomatic patients, and underlying racial/ethnic disparities in rates of chronic conditions that increase severity of illness with COVID-19.

About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.

Seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.

Nearly 40 percent of reported cases have been released from isolation. Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms (e.g. fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) AND ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.

There were reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire community. There were 62 reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the county. Crude rates vary considerably across zip codes within the county. We expect these rates to fluctuate as the situation continues to evolve.



Individuals can call Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 with questions.

South Carolina cases of COVID-19

To view a list of cases reported so far in South Carolina, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the following chart. If viewing on mobile, pinch in and zoom on the map of the state to view county-by-county.

