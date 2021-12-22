Travel tips to help prevent bringing COVID-19 to holiday celebrations

Health experts say to take precautions like wearing a good mask such as an N95, KN95, or double masking to help limit exposure when traveling in public places.

TAMPA, Fla. — The omicron variant is still spreading fast, and it may feel like déjà vu, but we aren’t in the exact same situation we were last year during the holidays.

We have vaccines, more testing options, and for some, a new Pfizer pill treatment for the virus.

With all of that, you still have to play it safe when you’re celebrating the holidays. Dr. Michael Teng from USF Health shares some travel tips about how you can do that.

“We can’t live our lives in fear of this virus all the time,” Dr. Teng said. “I would say be smart about it.”

So what does that look like? Dr. Teng says, taking precautions like wearing a good mask such as an N95, KN95, or double masking to help limit exposure when traveling in public places.

“When you get on the airplane right, if you’re sitting in a row with other people, if their masks are off, your mask should be on,” Teng said. “So if you want to eat or drink, just make sure you’re not eating or drinking at the same time.”

And when traveling to visit someone who may be immune-compromised, Teng says to try to take a test before you head to see them.

“Especially if you’re going to someone’s place like grandma, who is medically vulnerable,” he said. “If you can get some tests, get those tests, and take those tests pretty close to before you’re supposed to go visit. And always be prepared to say, ‘I can’t visit because I’ve tested positive.’”

Dr. Teng tells us, we have been in this for well over a year, and people know how to limit the spread of the virus, it’s just a matter of doing it.

“They kind of know what’s the right thing to do, whether they choose to do it or not,” he said. “But the point is, we’re not going to get over this pandemic until everyone decides what the right thing to do collectively is, so we have to work together. We have to trust each other.”