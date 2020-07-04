Troopster Donations to send care packages to hospitals

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk-based military care package nonprofit is hoping to raise $1.1 million, so it can use its facilities and production tools to mail care packages to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Troopster Donations' founder and CEO Chelsea Mandello sent out a release Tuesday morning, saying the nonprofit has the capability to take on 50,000 care packages if they can raise the funds.
"Our frontline heroes within the United States right now are Doctors, Corpsmen, Nurses, Volunteers, EMTs, Policemen and Firefighters who are in need of gloves, masks, and items to keep them safe during this crisis," Mandello said.
The organization will continue to send care packages to deployed troops as well.
