Trump rallygoers must sign COVID-19 waiver

People signing up for the Tulsa rally on June 19 must agree not to hold the Trump campaign responsible if they get coronavirus.

People planning to attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19 are being asked to sign a waiver absolving the campaign and other organizers from “all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.” It cites a risk of coronavirus in any public place.

"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," the sign-up page reads.

The rally marks Trump's kickoff of his return to the campaign trail. He's been sidelined since March 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak which has led numerous cities and states to issue stay-at-home orders. Those include prohibiting large gatherings. Trump's signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Oklahoma was among the earliest states to begin loosening coronavirus restrictions, with salons, spas and barbershops reopening in late April. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent reopening phase places no limits on group gathering sizes as of June 1 and leaves the decision about how closely to adhere to social distancing guidelines up to business owners and local officials.