Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) accused the president of personally removing $25 billion from the CAREs Act stimulus bill in an exclusive WUSA9 report.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directly responded to a claim made by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) that he is 'hastening the demise' of the U.S. Postal Service.

In an exclusive WUSA9 report, Connolly alleged Trump personally intervened in negotiations of the CAREs Act stimulus bill between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate leadership.

Connolly claimed Trump demanded the removal of $25 billion for the Postal Service.

Connolly claims without that money, USPS will run out of funds by summer.