Turkey sends 2nd consignment of medical supplies to US

Turkish officials say the country has donated medical supplies to a total of 55 countries, including Britain, Italy and Spain.

WASHINGTON — A second Turkish military plane took off from an air base near Ankara carrying more medical aid to the United States which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cargo plane was on Thursday carrying a second consignment of personal protective equipment, including masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants.

Turkey also dispatched a planeload of medical supplies on Tuesday.

Separately, a Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies, including masks and disinfectants, also left for South Africa late Wednesday, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.