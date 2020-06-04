Two dozen at North Carolina assisted living center test positive

The Henderson County Health Department and Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville announced the outbreak at the center on Sunday.

HENDERSON, N.C. — About two dozen residents at an assisted living center in western North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Henderson County Health Department and Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville announced the outbreak at the center on Sunday.

The center says it's under quarantine and individuals who tested positive are being treated in isolation.

More than a dozen congregate settings are currently in ongoing outbreaks in North Carolina.