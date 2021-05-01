Two Franklin health department employees test positive for COVID-19

Because of the outbreak, the Franklin City Health Department will be closed until Monday, January 11, 2021.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Two workers at the Franklin City Health Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the health district announced Monday.

Any patients who may have been exposed to the infected staff members are currently being notified, the Western Tidewater Health District said.

Staff members who were exposed have also reportedly been notified and appropriate measures are being taken so that no one else is put at risk.

Because of the outbreak, the Franklin City Health Department will be closed until Monday, January 11, 2021. Patients who had appointments during this time will be notified to reschedule.