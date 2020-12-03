UPDATE: MEAC Basketball Tournament suspended

Tournament officials are making the changes due to the current climate surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the suspension of the remainder of its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is being held at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Additionally, all spring sports competitions are being suspended through the end of the Spring 2020 semester and next week’s Women’s Bowling Championship will also be suspended.

According to Dr. Wayne Frederick, Chair of the Council of Chief Executive Officers for the MEAC and President of Howard University, these actions have been taken to protect the well-being of the participants, staff, and spectators in light of the ongoing Coronavirus threat.

“While we are disappointed that the excellence of our student-athletes after months of preparation will not be showcased, their health and safety as well as the health and safety of the wider community is of paramount importance.”