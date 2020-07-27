U.S. Postal Service: Norfolk worker tests positive for COVID-19

The person who tested positive works at the Norfolk Processing and Distribution Facility for USPS.

That's according to the mailing and shipping agency, which released that the employee received positive test results last week.

USPS believes the risk is low for employees who work at the facility, but they're keeping their employees briefed on any coronavirus-related developments, including when a worker becomes sick.

No details have been shared about the infected worker. USPS cited the Rehabilitation Act and Privacy Act for keeping the employee's identity and other medical information under wraps.

USPS says they're continuing to follow recommended guidelines and strategies from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.