x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive.

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive. 

He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating. 

Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus. 

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

RELATED: COVID-19 Live Updates | Virginia nears 70,000 cases since March

RELATED: Governor Northam expected addresses rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of Virginia

RELATED: White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'