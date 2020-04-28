USNS Comfort departs for Norfolk after treating patients in NY

The Comfort left New York on Friday, and was scheduled to reach Norfolk within the next few days.

NEW YORK — The USNS Comfort left port in New York on Friday, with its sights set back on Hampton Roads.

People on the banks of the Hudson waved gratefully as crews wrapped up their work in the city, and began the one- to three-day journey back home.

The Norfolk-based hospital ship was sent to New York City to help treat coronavirus patients there. New York is one of the COVID-19 epicenters in the U.S. where the number of cases is some of the highest in the country.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that the Comfort had done its job and could be sent elsewhere -- a sign that the city's hospital system isn't being overwhelmed.

Data shows New York City hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest level in recent weeks. The final patient aboard the Comfort was discharged on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with the 2nd Fleet, the Comfort should return to Norfolk within one to three days of its departure.