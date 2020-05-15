UVA scientists' research on antidepressant used for clinical trial on COVID-19 patients

An antidepressant tested on mice helped slow over-reactive immune systems. Now there's a clinical trial to see if it'll also help infected COVID-19 patients.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four years ago, Alban Gaultier started his research at the University of Virginia on an antidepressant drug called fluvoxamine.

At the time, he tested mice to see if the drug could stop sepsis, a serious infection that causes your immune system to attack your body.

"I've always been very excited about sepsis. So, sepsis is a major condition across the world that kills twenty million every year,” said Gaultier.

It's an immune system response that can lead to organ failure.

He found the drug worked in slowing the over-reactive immune system. He said that the same immune system response is a major concern in patients with severe COVID-19 infections.

“So, finding ways to turn it off like using fluvoxamine is why this discovery's exciting," said Gaultier.

"So COVID-19 patients do not die from the virus per se, they die because the immune system gets out of control."

He said he thinks fluvoxamine could potentially help COVID-19 patients. So, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine, in Saint Louis, are using his findings in a clinical trial.

They’re testing the drug on 152 COVID-19 patients.

With thermometers, oxygen sensors, and automatic blood pressure monitors each patient reports their own vital signs to the research team every day.

"So it's a very straightforward, simple, clinical trial. That's why it's going to go very fast and that's why it's even more exciting,” said Gaultier.

Gaultier said he expects researchers will have the results by the end of June. Regardless of how it turns out, it's a viable test in a time of few answers.