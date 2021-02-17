UVA sets strict COVID-19 restrictions

The University of Virginia's COVID tracker reported 121 new cases on Monday. Officials also confirmed the UK variant is in the university community.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia has put some new, strict COVID-19 restrictions into place.

All in-person gatherings except classes are banned both on and off UVA campus.

The university's COVID tracker reported 121 new cases on Monday. Officials also confirmed the UK variant is in the university community.

All students living on and off-campus are encouraged to stay home except to go places like the grocery store, class, or work.

The school will re-evaluate the measures in two weeks and consider lifting them on Friday, February 26.