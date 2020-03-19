Va. Beach Library offering free digital accounts through closure

The Virginia Beach Public Library said it has expanded the number of e-books and digital audiobooks guests can borrow on their smartphones.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Public Library invited people Thursday to call in for temporary, digital-only library cards to keep them reading through its coronavirus closure.

The library said these accounts could help people access e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and streaming services.

People with library cards have previously been able to benefit from most of these resources, but the until the physical library reopens, it's bumping up the number of e-books and digital audiobooks guests can borrow per month.

Six of the streaming services available to account-holders are new. The library wrote it was originally planning to launch the content in April.

In-person services at the library were halted when Virginia Beach closed most city buildings on March 16 to slow the spread of coronavirus. The library is asking people to hold on to any materials they checked out before the closure, writing that they've waived all overdue fines.

They ask people not to leave books or materials outside the library buildings, because they are still charging for lost and damaged items. Their book drops are closed.

To keep people involved, the library is organizing a virtual book club for adults and will be hosting story time programs for young children over Facebook Live.

The book club's first read will be "Keeper of Lost Things" by Ruth Hogan, which is available for download from the Virginia Beach Public Library's digital collection.