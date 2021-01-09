Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

The CDC says overall fully vaccinated people will have much milder symptoms than an unvaccinated person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.

What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.

So what are they? Let's connect the dots.

One analysis from a health app found the five most common symptoms among fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients.

They are headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and loss of smell. Health experts also say vaccinated people are more likely to be asymptomatic if they get COVID-19, but those breakthrough infections are still uncommon.

There are a lot of reasons keeping holding back someone who is hesitant from getting vaccinated. But doctors say already having COVID-19 and the natural antibodies that come with it isn't a good enough reason to skip the shot.

In Mecklenburg County, health officials say less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have gotten COVID-19.

Atrium Health, one of the largest health care providers in the Carolinas, announced Tuesday that 96% of patients on ventilators in their system are unvaccinated. North Carolina officials said that 91% of people in the hospital are unvaccinated, and of the 9% who are vaccinated, most are older with underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness.

