More than 700 people ages 65 and older from different parts of the Peninsula were vaccinated at the event.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of at-risk senior citizens were given a COVID-19 shot in a mass vaccination event at a Hampton church.

The event took place at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Saturday.

Coordinators started vaccinations that morning for more than 700 people ages 65 and older from the Hampton and Newport News areas.