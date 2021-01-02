BBB warns people to not post COVID-19 vaccine card on social media

The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create phony versions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lot of people are excited to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While you may want to share the news with your friends and family online, the Better Business Bureau says, to hold off.

“People are excited to get these vaccines because it seems like it’s like finding a golden ticket,” explained Jamie Howell.

Howell, who is the spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau Greater Hampton Roads, said a simple post online could provide scammers with valuable information.

“When you share your vaccine card on social media, you are giving out your personal information like your birthday, your name, where you got it,” Howell explained. "What kind of vaccine it was and how that card looks, shapes, and even the thickness of the paper."

Howell said sharing that information makes it easier for people to steal your identity. It can also help scammers see what a real vaccine card looks like so they can create and sell phony ones.

She said, “We’ve actually heard stories from Great Britain where people are selling fake COVID vaccine passports on eBay and Tik Tok.”

Howell said before snapping a selfie with your vaccine card, think to yourself: "Would I want a random person knowing my information?"

She said your best bet is posting the "I’m vaccinated" sticker like what you would do on Election Day.

Howell said, “Or use the Facebook frame where they put a filter or a just a typed message saying you got your vaccine. Everyone is happy to get it, understandably.”