Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations now available in Mecklenburg County

Patients looking for a COVID-19 vaccination can now get their shot without scheduling an appointment ahead of time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bojangles Coliseum will now accept walk-in vaccinations without a previously scheduled appointment.

Appointments for vaccinations are still accepted as well, with all adults 16 and older being eligible for the shot. The clinic, which is in conjunction with StarMed HealthCare, will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for patients. Second dose appointments will be scheduled when patients get their first shot.

Patients can schedule their vaccine appointment by calling the Mecklenburg County Public Health COVID-19 hot line at 980-314-9400. If no appointments are available, patients may choose to join the waiting list by clicking here.

The Bojangles Coliseum clinic is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Wednesday hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.



Patients who need transportation to their appointment can contact Mecklenburg County's transportation system at 980-314-7600.

Novant Health announced Tuesday that it will also allow walk-in vaccinations at all of its clinics in the Charlotte area, including the new facility in Huntersville. Novant officials said they're making the move to allow more flexibility for patients who are juggling the demands of returning to work or child care. Ultimately, Novant said they'd like to see vaccinations move to physician offices for the most convenience.

