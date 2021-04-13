Canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics in Hampton Roads

Several cities and counties have canceled clinics where the J&J vaccine was expected to be administered.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several cities in Hampton Roads are already canceling clinics that were expected to use the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Both agencies said they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

Here's a list of clinics canceled so far in Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake said they had no plans to use J&J in the coming weeks. The pause is not "affecting them imminently." Future clinics with J&J will be switched to Moderna/Pfizer.

New Kent County said it is canceling a J&J vaccination clinic scheduled on Friday, April 16, 2021. If you have an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Friday, you will be contacted to reschedule. Those who live or work in New Kent County, are 18 years of age and older, and wish to sign up for an appointment to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are now eligible and should call the New Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (804) 966-9677. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Virginia Beach said the only time J&J was used was at an April 7th clinic. They administered shots at the convention center and a smaller pod in the community for the homeless population. The pod was given the choice of which vaccine they wanted. From now on, the city is only doing Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shots.