Certain Virginia CVS locations to start offering COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting as early as Feb. 9, Virginians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (right now, folks in Phases 1a and 1b) will be able to register to get their shots at select CVS locations.

There will be CVS sites offering the vaccine in Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Those locations will start administering shots to people who need them on Feb. 11.

"Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses," wrote a spokesperson.

The Hampton Roads CVSs are not the only ones in Virginia to get doses of the vaccine. The 26,000 shots also will be spread among pharmacies in Bedford, Blacksburg, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Richmond, Roanoke, and Stafford.

People can sign up for the shots, if they're eligible by state standards to get vaccinated, online or on the CVS app (starting on Feb. 9).