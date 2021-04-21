Vaccines at Bojangles Coliseum to end next month

Mecklenburg County is in a good place with its vaccinations, but Health Director Gibbie Harris has concerns about young adults not getting their shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health leaders in Mecklenburg County are working to ensure more young people get vaccinated for COVID-19 to help Charlotte's population achieve herd immunity faster.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said younger people are getting vaccinated at a lower rate than the rest of the population. Overall, Harris said Mecklenburg County is in a good place with its vaccine rollout.

Harris explained that vaccinations are going well and for the most part, supply is outpacing demand. In fact, Harris said Mecklenburg County plans to stop using Bojangles Coliseum for vaccinations at the end of next month.

Harris will provide an update on Mecklenburg County's COVID-19 metrics Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. WCNC Charlotte will stream that briefing on the WCNC Charlotte app and on YouTube.

When it comes to young adults, however, Harris and other county officials are concerned. As cases of COVID-19 are starting to rise, Mecklenburg County plans to increase its efforts to educate and provide vaccine options for young adults.

"It's not always hesitancy as much as it is a lack of urgency," Harris said. "In the beginning, we had a lack of vaccines, and the people that needed the vaccine really wanted the vaccine, so we had that sense of urgency. Now it's not so much, especially when looking at our younger population."