Chesapeake Health Department moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting on April 2, any adult in Chesapeake who wants a vaccine will be able to set up an appointment to get one.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department announced it would be moving to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on April 2.

Under Phase 2, any adult who wants a shot will be able to pre-register on Virginia's vaccine website and get an appointment.

The city is the first in Hampton Roads to reach this phase.

CHD clarified that healthcare teams would still be prioritizing people who qualified for the shot under phases 1a, 1b and 1c. Those people are considered more at-risk for contracting, or suffering serious complications of, COVID-19.

Dr. Nancy Welch, the director of CHD, said the health department was excited to be opening their clinics up to more residents.

"Recent studies show that with more people vaccinated the better the protection for all, especially the most vulnerable," Welch wrote. "Vaccination keeps the viral load low in the community so risk of infection is lessened for everyone."