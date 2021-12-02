Chesapeake health leaders say just shy of 13% of children 5-11 partially vaccinated

Chesapeake Health leaders said they are pleased with the amount of 5- to 11-year-olds getting a COVID-19 vaccine. There's still a push to get more shots into arms.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Nov. 25, 2021.

The new and fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant reached the United States Wednesday.

In its wake, public health officials are continuing to recommend adults and children get vaccinated against COVD-19.

Chesapeake Health Department leaders said they’re adding extra clinics, in hopes that more people will roll up their sleeves.

“We’ve been very pleased with the turnout we’ve been receiving,” explained CHD Public Health Emergency Manager, Jerry Tucker.

Tucker said since getting the green light from the FDA, a few thousand children have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines in Chesapeake.

Since Thanksgiving, he said more students have been showing up for a shot.

"For the 5-11-year-olds, we have just shy of 13% of that population partially vaccinated with one dose, and just shy of 2% fully vaccinated with both doses of Pfizer," Tucker explained.

When it comes to the numbers, that’s around 3,000 children in Chesapeake who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Roughly 600 children are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We don’t have DOD and federal dose data,” Tucker explained. “With Hampton Roads area, in general, being so military saturated, our vaccination rates are probably higher than we are actually reflecting.”

Health department leaders plan to expand their footprint. They are soon going to offer vaccinations for children, teachers and staff at four Title 1 schools.

"We are in the process of trying to establish both first and second-dose clinics at Portlock Primary School, Southwestern Elementary School, Deep Creek Elementary School, and BM Williams Primary School," Tucker said.

He told 13News Now it’s all to make the vaccine accessible for everyone.

“A lot of the clinics that we are doing at our other locations are typically during the workday, and we find that it's difficult for parents to pull their kids from either daycare or a school setting, even the private school setting as well,” he said. “We are seeing them coming in, but we are thinking if we can expand out to the school systems after hours and into the evening, that will be more convenient for our population.”