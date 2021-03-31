Chesapeake moves to Phase 1c of vaccinations Wednesday

The city is asking residents who qualify for Phase 1c to register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. Appointments will be required to get your shot.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is moving into Phase 1c for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Wednesday, March 31.

The city is asking residents who qualify for Phase 1c to register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682. Appointments will be required to get your shot.

Under Phase 1c, vaccinations can be offered to other essential workers in the fields of energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety, and public health.

The Chesapeake Health Department will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in Phase 1a and 1b who registers.

The Eastern Shore and Three Rivers Health Districts were the first districts in the Hampton Roads area to move forward to Phase 1c.