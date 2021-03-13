County-by-county breakdown of health departments rolling out vaccine appointments over the next week

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As part of Group 4 becomes eligible in North Carolina starting March 17, Triad county health departments are making more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available next week.
GUILFORD COUNTY
The Guilford County Health Department will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday, March 15 at 8 a.m.
You make an appointment by visiting the health department's website or by calling 336-641-7944, option 2, until all appointments are filled.
ALAMANCE COUNTY
The Alamance County Health Department said it will adhere to the state's guidance and move to Group 4 on March 17 as long as the vaccine supply remains stable.
The health department said Group 4 includes people who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk and people who live in congregate settings.
When Group 4 opens, people looking for an appointment can go to www.vaccinatealamance.com. For those with no internet access, call 336-290-0650.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Rockingham County Public Health Department will open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments Saturday, March 13 at noon.
The health department said these appointments are for individuals in Group 4 and individuals in any of the previous groups. Appointments will be for Thursday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Randolph County Public Health is scheduling appointments for next week. To schedule an appointment, call the vaccine appointment line at 336-365-6110.
The health department said the appointment line is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. when appointments are available.
As of Friday evening, Randolph County posted several appointment times to its Facebook page that were still available for both first and second-dose appointments.
OTHER COUNTIES:
Forsyth County Public Health is holding a mass vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health this weekend. That clinic is appointment only.
The Davidson County Health Department's website said all vaccine appointments are currently filled, but encourages people to continue checking back.