COVID-19 clinic opens at Elizabeth City State University

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University is working towards a goal of herd immunity, on campus.

The university launched its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon. Right now, the focus is on students and faculty but soon the clinic will administer shots to people in the wider community.

Vice-chancellor for student affairs Gary Brown said 1,500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered this week and the next.

“We are encouraging all of our students, faculty, and staff to take part but it [the vaccine] is optional," Brown said.

He said the goal is to reach herd immunity, to keep the campus community safe.

“And then also the communities in which our students might return back to," Brown said. "We’re right close to the end of the semester here at ECSU, so very soon our students will be heading home.”

Brown said university leaders wanted to ensure students had the opportunity to receive the vaccine prior to the fall semester.

“Certainly there will be some COVID-19 protocols that we will continue to keep in place because it’s just the smart thing to do," he said. "But we are anticipating we will be fully face-to-face come fall semester.”

They also wanted to vaccinate students before summer break, when they return home “to environments that are not as controlled as the environment that we have tried to create here for them, this year.”

And some students, like Dy’monique Nellom, have big plans this summer.

“I’m going out of the country," Nellom said.

Nellom said having the clinic on campus is convenient, and she wants to protect herself and others.

“I’m really scared of needles! I’m terrified of needles. I thought it was going to hurt more than what it did, it didn’t hurt as bad," Nellom said.

“I live in a dormitory with other students and I feel like it would be better to get vaccinated since I am always around them and I also have younger little kids in my family and older people in my family, so I want to stay safe for all of them.”

Brown added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is an advantage, especially for students, because it’s a one-and-done. They can avoid the waiting period between two-dose shots to become fully vaccinated.

“We recognize we’re working with young adults," Brown said. "And so, even with adults, it can be challenging to navigate schedules and obligations, and for people to remember that they need to go and get this second dose. By having just the one dose, I think that will be beneficial for our students. Make sure they get it, and they don’t have to worry about trying to get another one.”

The next phase of the university’s vaccine clinic will be open to the entire region. School leaders said the dates are “forthcoming” and they will also launch a mobile clinic to target rural areas surrounding Elizabeth City.

“I think in truth, a lot of people are probably tired of having everything so virtual and there being so many limitations in place; and so generally, I think people are excited who are here and ready to be vaccinated," Brown said.