Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies

The new booster shots target the COVID-19 omicron subvariants.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region.

The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.

Doctors at The Prescription Shoppe pharmacy in Williamsburg said they will put shots into arms beginning Thursday and they have a full schedule.

“People were scheduling their appointments. So within probably the first half hour we already had 30 appointments scheduled and that’s for tomorrow and moving forward,” said co-owner Dr. Jade Ranger.

Tammy Meekins said she scheduled her appointment.