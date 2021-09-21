New poll shows anger, frustration toward the unvaccinated

The 9NEWS/Denver Gazette poll asked vaccinated and unvaccinated people questions about mask and vaccine requirements, among other things.

The polling data collection process started on Sept. 9 – so there were no questions asked about President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccination mandate – which was announced the same day.

The poll surveyed 500 Coloradans who were both vaccinated and unvaccinated against COVID-19, and it asked them questions ranging from whether or not kids should wear masks in schools, to whether or not police officers and firefighters should have to get vaccinated to keep their jobs.

That's according to a new poll released Tuesday that was done in partnership with 9NEWS and the Denver Gazette . The joint poll was conducted by SurveyUSA .

Only 10% of unvaccinated Coloradans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and 72% of vaccinated Coloradans have either anger or frustration toward the unvaccinated.

Poll Question: How concerned are you about the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus?

Seventy-three percent of respondents reported being somewhat or very concerned about the delta variant of COVID-19; 24% of respondents said that were not very concerned or not at all concerned about the delta variant.

Poll Question: "Have you been partially vaccinated against the Coronavirus? Fully vaccinated? Or have you not been vaccinated?"

Out of those polled, 71% were either partially or fully vaccinated, while 26% reported that they were not vaccinated.

COVID-19 In the Workplace :

Vaccine requirements in the workplace are becoming more and more common. Pretty soon, we'll start seeing people leaving their jobs over vaccine mandates as deadlines approach.

While respondents were largely in favor of requiring vaccines in order for employees to keep their jobs, there was some variance depending on what the job was.

Firefighters and police officers, for example, were among the fields that people were less inclined to think should be required to be vaccinated.

Poll Question:

"Now, specifically: should each of the following groups be required to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs? Or not?"

(The fields we polled for include people who work in nursing homes, doctors/nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMS workers/paramedics, K-12 school staff, government employees who have contact with the public and government workers who don't have contact with the public.)

According to the poll, 52% of respondents said firefighters should be required to get vaccinated to keep their jobs – 55% for police officers and 66% for EMS/paramedics.

A group of firefighters agreed to talk to 9NEWS about a looming deadline with the City and County of Denver.

One firefighter told 9NEWS, "I go in every day, and I have a letter on my desk from the mayor: 'Thank you for life-saving actions for an underprivileged citizen.' And now I have a letter right next to that one that says if I don't get this shot inside of two weeks, I will need to find a different career.'"

When asked generally if they agree that local governments should require their employees be vaccinated, 33% of respondents said they strongly agree; 30% said they strongly disagree; 22% said they somewhat agree; and 10% said they somewhat disagree.