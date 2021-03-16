Hundreds show up for COVID-19 vaccine on first day of Portsmouth's mass clinic

The vaccine clinic, held at the Portsmouth Sportsplex, is one of three mass vaccination clinics across Virginia aimed to help underserved communities.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People drove and walked into the Portsmouth Sportsplex parking lot around 8 a.m. Tuesday to get in line for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Cars filled the parking lot of the Sportsplex as hundreds of people got their long-awaited dose.

Stelton Switzer told 13News Now that he and his wife are in their 70s, and didn't have much trouble getting their appointment set up.

"I'm just thankful I was able to get mine," said Switzer. "I feel a whole lot comfortable now because I already got my second shot, so I'm able to go out more."

For people like Switzer, the goal behind the vaccine was to be close with family again without having to worry.

"Oh yes, I have grandkids," said Switzer with a smile on his face. "So, now I can be able to hug them and play with them."

This mass vaccination site is the second of four across Virginia dedicated to helping underserved communities. The Danville site opened Monday, and VDH plans to kick off sites in Petersburg and Prince William in the coming days.

One woman leaving the vaccine clinic, Alison Brady, also got her second dose Tuesday. She said she works for the city's behavioral health department and there was a dire need for more resources like this in Portsmouth.

"I am impressed to hear that because I say it all the time. I work for the city of Portsmouth, because feel like it is such an underserved community and I want to make a difference, so I'm glad to hear it was brought here to continue making that difference," Brady said.

Portsmouth City leaders said the site is expected to vaccinate up to a thousand people every day for the next two weeks.

Vaccine coordinators stressed this was an appointment-only clinic.