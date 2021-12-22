Vaccinations at Military Circle Mall clinic slowly decreasing before Christmas

Wednesday is the last day to get a vaccine at the clinic before Christmas.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since the Community Vaccination Clinic relaunched at Military Circle Mall this fall, health officials said the clinic is meeting its goal.

"We've administered 32,887 vaccines as of yesterday," Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH's chief deputy commissioner said. "So we're going to cross the 33,000 doses."

However, vaccination numbers leading into Christmas are a little low. The week of Dec. 6, the clinic administered just under 5,600 doses. Last week, about 4,400 doses.

"Overall, I would say the demand is strong," he said.

Still, he's recommending all travelers get a shot before visiting loved ones.

"The more vaccinations you have onboard and the longer they're on with you, at least two weeks, the better you are," Dr. Jaberi said. "So, for the individual that hasn't been vaccinated and they can get in and get that shot today, well, they may not be protected by Saturday for Christmas, but they certainly get some protection by New Year's."

Dr. Jaberi said don't let the clinic hours at Military Circle Mall stop you from getting a vaccine.