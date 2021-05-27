These patients may not need a COVID-19 booster. Here's why

Researchers say people who recovered from COVID-19 then received the vaccine may natural long-lasting immunity for years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people who received the COVID-19 vaccine may not need a booster shot later this year, doctors said, citing new research that indicates natural immunity could last years.

However, this doesn't apply to everyone, as patients who took the vaccine in addition to recovering from COVID-19 are at the greatest chance of having this stronger immunity.

Unfortunately, the same is not true for people who just had the vaccine or people who had COVID-19 but haven't taken the shot.

The problem with viruses is they are always changing, and those variants can mess everything up, especially when it comes to immunity. But new research found the immune response created by the combination of a previous infection and the vaccine is so strong that it can fight variants of the virus.

If you didn't have COVID-19 and only got the shot, you will probably need to get a booster shot sometime down the road.

