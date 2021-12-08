Health leaders explain why vaccine booster shots are likely to be limited to people with serious immune system issues for now

While some people may get third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine soon, doctors say there are ethical reasons why booster shots aren’t being recommended for more people.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The FDA is expected to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised people soon.

About 3% of the population would be eligible for this additional vaccine dose, public health leaders estimated, including people with an immune system that's been weakened by disease, organ transplants, or various medical treatments.

Aside from medical research and approvals, doctors said there are moral and ethical reasons why third doses aren’t being recommended for more people right now.

"I’m concerned about if we use all the vaccine boosting people in the United States when people in other parts of the world haven’t had a single dose, that could backfire," said Dr. Edward Oldfield, Eastern Virginia Medical School infectious disease expert.

The current focus is on the Delta variant of COVID-19, which accounts for more than 80 percent of Virginia's cases. It was first discovered in India, and health leaders are worried it won’t be the last dangerous mutation to emerge.

"I have a serious concern about a mutant coming out of another country and being introduced in the U.S.," Oldfield said.

Doctors said getting vaccine doses to more people around the world could help prevent the development of a new, more dangerous variant.

Virginia public health leaders said they’re planning how to distribute booster shots for immunocompromised people.

"We’re starting to prepare our plans for future news or developments about third doses or potential booster doses when those come down the road," Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, said. "Just looking at what kind of impact that will have in Virginia [and our] very significant delivery infrastructure that exists through primary care providers, pharmacies, through health departments and other types of clinics."

Oldfield said he doesn’t have much patience for people who refuse vaccines.

"I don’t think you have a right to put me at risk, to put other immuno-compromised people that even though they’ve gotten a vaccine, because of their immune status they can’t be protected and you’re putting them at risk and you’re putting your family at risk," he said.