Will health experts recommend a third dose for everyone else? And why isn't the Johnson & Johnson vaccine eligible for another dose?

As COVID-19 cases climb, the FDA has authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Americans with severely compromised immune systems.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’re immunocompromised and already received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you’re now eligible for a third dose.

But what if you got the Johnson & Johnson dose? And what about everyone else? Will those who are not immunocompromised have to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at some point in the future?

COVID cases are skyrocketing across the country and U.S. health officials say new data shows the standard two doses of mRNA vaccine just aren't enough for people with severely compromised immune systems.

But don’t call it a booster shot!

Dr. Parham Jaberi of the Virginia Health Department explained: since this shot is the same vaccine given to increase the response that began with the initial dose, the proper term for it is a third dose.

“While we recommend that individuals seek the same third dose, the CDC has said that you can mix and match," he said.

Dr. Jaberi said a universal recommendation for a third shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine isn’t out of the question, even if it’s not on the table right now.

“Whether we’re actually creating a new vaccine for COVID, as we do with the flu every year, where we look at different strains. Or is it another shot to complete an initial series?” Dr.Jaberi said.

“I think the possibility exists. We know for a fact with time, the immunity that vaccines give us, decrease."

Research shows the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but if the virus continues to mutate, that’s something health experts will have to keep an eye on.

“We see that this virus is changing, right? We’ve got different variants, different strains, and there’s some considerations as to whether the vaccines will remain effective against new strains," Dr. Jaberi said.

Health experts continue to monitor the immunity the vaccines give us, to see if it goes down over time.

But what if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Dr. Jaberi said: “Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson would not be eligible for another dose of mRNA vaccines at this time.”

Simply put, he explained health experts don’t have enough evidence to recommend a second shot.

“Whether more studies need to happen, whether they haven’t seen proof in the pudding. The bottom line is the data is not yet there from the CDC to help justify this additional dose for those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”