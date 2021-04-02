Crowd turned away from COVID-19 vaccination clinic at old Macy's in Norfolk after people who shouldn't have registered signed up

Virginia Department of Health said certain people received a link to register. Some shared the link. Others used it and got appointments they shouldn't have.

NORFOLK, Va. — The old Macy's at Military Circle was supposed to host a large number of people for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, just not as large of a number as what showed up.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said it had to turn a crowd of people away after people who shouldn't have registered for appointments did.

VDH spokesman Larry Hill said that an email went out to certain people for the event. Some of those people who signed up for their appointments shared the email from the health department with friends and on social media platforms. People who shouldn't have gotten appointments were able to use a link in the email to make appointments.

Hill said the latter group was short-cutting the system which he acknowledged wasn't perfect.

VDH knows who was invited to the event and should have had appointments. Those people were eligible under the state's vaccine rollout plan which currently is in Phase 1b. That phase includes:

Frontline essential workers

People 65 and older

People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps

People 16 through 64 years old who have a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their chances of getting severely ill from COVID-19

Phase 1a, the first phase in the rollout, included health care workers and people who live in long-term care facilities.

Hill said the health department canceled appointments and rescheduled them for people who initially received the email. Other people were sent home.