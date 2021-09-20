Here's the new digital way to show proof of vaccination in Virginia

Virginia Department of Health announced the addition of personal QR codes to verify a vaccination status.

VIRGINIA, USA — There is now an easier way to show proof you are vaccinated for COVID-19.

If you received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Commonwealth, you can now download a special QR code from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

As more employers and businesses require employees and customers to be vaccinated, officials said this will boost the consistency and security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy.

VDH has added barcodes that can be scanned with smartphones known as QR codes to state COVID-19 vaccination records, officials announced Thursday. People will be able to prove they’ve been vaccinated by showing a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and they won’t need a special app.

According to VDH, the QR codes will have the same information as paper records but will ensure greater security and efficiency.

The information will only be available if the person chooses to share it.

Virginia Department of Health Announces Launch of QR Codes to Verify COVID-19 Vaccination Status. QR codes are secure and private for users, easy for businesses. Read the news release: https://t.co/bm3DFaJ9Vf pic.twitter.com/fOlHXGjb2e — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) September 16, 2021

You can use it anytime you need to show proof of your vaccination status, including traveling internationally or if attending live events.

Virginia has become the fifth state to adopt the SMART Health Verifier App for QR codes. Other states using this free app include New York, Hawaii and California.