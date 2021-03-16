Eastern Shore Health District moves to Phase 1c COVID-19 vaccinations

Eastern Shore health officials are going to start vaccinating people who fall under Phase 1c in Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

ACCOMAC, Va. — The Eastern Shore Health District is moving up a phase in the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Starting Tuesday, ESHD health officials, alongside a couple of healthcare and medical groups, will start vaccinating people who fall under Phase 1c.

People who work in the following industries are eligible for COVID-19 shots under this phase:

Energy

Water, Wastewater and Waste Removal

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation

Logistics

Institutions of Higher Learning

Finance

Information Technology

Communications

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety

Public Health

“We have nearly completed the first round of Phase 1B vaccinations. We will begin vaccinating essential workers identified in 1C while finishing up vaccinations of our 1B population. This will allow us to move to vaccinatating our general population more quickly,” Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson, of the Eastern Shore Health District said.

Officials encourage people who are ages 65 and over or ages 16 to 64 with a pre-existing health condition to contact their primary physicians or the Eastern Shore Rural Health System if they haven't gotten a vaccine.

Essential workers under Phase 1a, 1b and 1c should contact their employers and have them register with the health department.